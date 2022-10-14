Africa must not overlook tobacco smuggling in anti-smoking and poverty crusades

With Africa’s tobacco consumption growing faster than in any other part of the world, the Ghanaian Food and Drug Administration’s September meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United National Development Programme (UNDP) in Accra focused on tackling the domestic challenge. Beyond its public health impact, their joint approach also emphasises the link between tobacco use and poverty, as the former disproportionately affects low-income families and costs the Ghanaian economy GH668 million (roughly $65 million) annually.

Tobacco control interventions such as tobacco tax rises, “tobacco-free” spaces and mass media campaigns featured prominently at the meeting; however, track and trace systems to combat tobacco smuggling should also be incorporated as a key part of the solution. With the EU’s flawed track and trace system being promoted by tobacco industry partners as an option for Africa – contrary to the recommendation of public health NGOs, the continent must crucially be given access to an effective system to curb smoking, protect economies and generate funds for development initiatives. As tobacco majors focus their growth strategies on African youth, ensuring untaxed contraband products are available is essential to enable youngsters to pick up cheap cigarettes.

Tobacco’s hidden costs

While immediately associated with health problems, tobacco consumption has a lesser known, yet well-documented economic impact. In developing countries, smoking is a major contributor to wide health gaps between wealthy and low-income communities, exacerbated by the diversion of limited household funds away from basic necessities like education, food and shelter that pushes families into poverty.

Tobacco use’s contribution to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) – namely cardiovascular and respiratory – drive up personal healthcare expenses, further chipping away at low incomes, not to mention the salary losses from extended work absence. More broadly, tobacco-linked illness impacts employers and governments, with employee sick leave translating into increased employer costs as well as diminished labour supply and economic productivity, which slashes tax revenues while ramping up welfare and public health expenditure – particularly given that NCDs are more expensive to treat – leaving a smaller share of government budgets for development programmes.

The tobacco industry has admittedly been successful in convincing tobacco export dependent African countries, such as Malawi and Zimbabwe, on the short-term employment and foreign currency benefits of the tobacco trade. However, independent research findings on tobacco farming indicate that any positive effects are “exaggerated” and “outweighed” by long-term economic damage. The harsh reality is that most tobacco farmers in Africa enter into one-sided contracts with the land-controlling tobacco industry that has them paying unreasonably high prices for agricultural inputs while incurring crippling debt from high-interest loans, sometimes even forcing children into harsh labour.

Realities of tobacco control

Without effective tobacco control measures in place, African economies and public health systems are left highly exposed. Contrary to industry claims, tobacco control does not harm economies; it actually delivers significant societal benefits. For example, the UNDP has projected that investing in tobacco control interventions today would save over 20,000 lives and GHS1.3 billion (roughly $125 million) of economic losses in Ghana by 2037. And continent-wide, the World Bank estimates that implementing these measures would cost African countries less than 1% of GDP, compared to NCD treatment costs that range from 1 to 7% of GDP.

A strong body of evidence shows that tobacco excise tax increases are the most effective tool to curb smoking, while also generating much-needed tax revenue for government coffers. Track and trace systems can complement and multiply the effect of tax hikes by tackling smuggling, which drives up smoking rates while chipping away at tax revenue from legal cigarette sales.

In 2019, the EU put in place a harmonised track and trace system, in a bid to comply with its obligations under the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). As African countries contemplate their need to implement their own track and trace systems, there are plenty of lessons to learn from the European scheme’s deep flaws. The EU’s track and trace system has not yielded significant improvement in revenues so far, and most importantly lacks the FCTC-required independence from the tobacco industry, given that Dentsu – one of its main operators – has carried over components of the Philip Morris International-developed Codentify system through its 2017 acquisition of Blue Infinity, which implemented Codentify.

What’s more, the excessive numbers of companies involved in this complex system multiply the opportunities for reporting errors, as many Member States complained to the European Commission, as well as poor logistical information entry in its central database, with these shortcomings influencing the Framework Convention Alliance’s recommendation against its implementation in Africa. To meet its challenges, the continent would benefit from independent, reliable and full fledged track and trace systems.

Driving African-led development

With the additional tax revenues generated by effective tobacco control solutions, African governments can assume a leading role in catalysing its nascent industries, creating local jobs that benefit its low-income communities. Moving forward, African governments must focus on driving “robust, inclusive and sustainable types of investment,” as the OECD has recommended.

The Global Africa Business Initiative launched by the UN and the African Union ahead of September’s UN General Assembly promises to be a key vessel for attracting private investment in key growth industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, services and renewable energy. However, to maximise private investment, African governments must ramp up investment in its human capital and physical infrastructure to create an appealing and dynamic economic climate.

Enhanced public budgets could be invested in education and skills programmes to prepare Africa’s large youth population – its greatest asset – for the demands of a rapidly changing economy, as well as in transport and digital connectivity. Stronger infrastructure links would support the full realisation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, which the World Bank has estimated could “raise incomes by 9 percent by 2035 and lift 50 million people out of extreme poverty” by fuelling intracontinental trade as well as foreign and African investment in support of its emerging homegrown industries.

While tobacco consumption is on a worrying upward trajectory in Africa, it is not too late for governments to take action. Ghana’s partnership approach with key actors such as WHO and UNDP is encouraging and should inspire other African countries facing similar challenges. However, the continent’s anti-smoking crusade will not be complete without anti-smuggling measures, which cut smoking rates while generating much-needed funds that governments can invest in their country’s long-term development.