Africa must put vale on its Highway systems – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has made another revelation regarding the poor state of the African continent vis a vis what must be done to build the continent for the better.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has revealed that, Africa is one of the slowest continents in the world because “we don’t put value on our Highways.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on the Agenda Show on Atinka TV.

According to him, if the continent of Africa is ready to make progress and stay away from flood, road accidents and the unnecessary deaths, it must take keen interest in building highways.

He likened the recent rain storm in Turkey, Kampala and Malawi, and averred that Kampala and Malawi became flooded whilst Turkey wasn’t and linked that to the highway system in Turkey.

He also mentioned that when one talks about Nation building and talks about highway, they are talking about individuals who know how to direct traffic in order to avoid accident, hence for the nation to develop and for Africa to grow, “we needed people who know how to construct a better highway. We don’t have a proper highway in Ghana. What Africa needs is to build proper highways.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said the Book of Bible some 2000 years ago talked about the importance of Highways.

“The Bible contains information and revelation came out from the information and until we take revelation from the information we will continue to be lacking,” he said and averred that the Bible talked about the importance of highways during the great supper in Luke 14:16-22.

“Jesus replied: “A certain man was preparing a great banquet and invited many guests. 17 At the time of the banquet he sent his servant to tell those who had been invited, ‘Come, for everything is now ready. But they all alike began to make excuses. The first said, ‘I have just bought a field, and I must go and see it. Please excuse me. Another said, ‘I have just bought five yoke of oxen, and I’m on my way to try them out. Please excuse me. Still another said, ‘I just got married, so I can’t come. The servant came back and reported this to his master. Then the owner of the house became angry and ordered his servant, ‘Go out quickly into the streets and Highways of the town and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame. Sir,’ the servant said, ‘what you ordered has been done, but there is still room.”

He said the Bible illustrated clearly the fact that in times of crisis when people are giving excuses, we must go out to the Highway and look for the poor, blind, cripple and the lame.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Book of Luke talked about four groups of people; those who are tied to a location and are not ready to move, those who are tied to the old system of the economy, those who are tied to family and relationships and those in the streets who need support to be able to help build the nation and that in time of crisis in nation building, we have to think about these groups of people.

“Nation building here as we speak has nothing to do with food, that is why the Bible has become the greatest story ever told. It talks about Highways and the Poor, Cripple, Blind and the Lame.

According to him, these four groups of people are critical to the growth of every nation but leaders seem to ignore them thereby plunging the nation into serious chaos.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah mentioned that until “we value our highway we will continue to be slow in anything and everything but if we want to move fast as a nation, we need to turn our attention and focus on the poor; These are individuals who has the vision to do more for their communities but have no capitals to make their vision materialized. This is the time to give them capital, support and empowerment.”

“When u hear them talk, you can tell that they have all it takes to do something better for the nation but they don’t have capital. These people are ready to change situations and the only thing they need is for them to be empowered.”

The man of God stressed the fact that Africa would continue to suffer if leaders continue to ignore their nation building and expressed disappointment in Ghana which, every year, suffer flood as result of rainfalls for the past 66 years.

“Jesus said this 2000 years ago that, when it happens the next generation must look at the streets, lanes and hedges. It amazes me how we pay attention to details, they are there for the rebuilding of the nation. We have to pay attention, that is the hedges so that the building of the nation will be possible.”