Africa Must Recover Together From COVID-19 To Revive Tourism Sector – Fish Mahlalela

Mr Fish Mahlalela, South African Deputy Minister of Tourism says it is important for African countries to share best ways of recovering from the COVID-19 Pandemic to revive the toursim sector.

He said, “it has become necessary as a continent to come together, share best ways of recovery, and best practices to put in place, so that we are able to revive the sector. We must begin to showcase Africa, to attract as many businesses as possible from international communities and visitors.”

Speaking at the just ended 16th edition of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions and Events (MICE), dubbed “Meetings Africa 2022,” in the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, Mr Mahlalela said Africa must showcase to the rest of the world its tourism potential.

Meetings Africa 2022 is on the theme “Shared Minds: Shared Economies.”

The key objective of the theme is to demonstrate how African tourism entrepreneurs continue to make strides in reaching economies of scale by leveraging shared resources.

It is a tourism event featuring Africa as a destination spot and aims at providing a comprehensive panorama in the field of the travel industry in Africa.

Mr Mahlalela said, “we must showcase the region as a continent that is ready to welcome businesses and visitors after the effect of the COVID-19, and tell the world that Africa is now safe for travel and business.”

Madam Amanda Kotze-Nhlapho, Bureau Officer, South African Tourism, said Africa was much closer and ready to collaborate to promote its rich tourism, culture, and heritage to the rest of the world.

“We are much closer to that collaboration where we are now actually working together to marketing our activities and promote our tourist sites and attractions. We have now become an inclusive sector, forging ahead by helping small businesses.”

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, said “as we share ideas and collaborate, we get to understand each other, connect the dots and see how best we can push the tourism agenda of the continent forward.”

He noted that through the MICE, the Authority had been able to network with a few tourism partners and businesses towards diversifying Ghana’s tourism economy through public-private partnership.