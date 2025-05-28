Africa Needs Builders, Not Bystanders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Challenges Youth to Lead with Vision

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga Esq., has issued a clarion call to the youth of Africa, urging them to take charge of the continent’s future with boldness, vision, and purpose.

Representing the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. George Opare Addo, Mr. Ayariga delivered a powerful address at the Accelerating Africa’s Growth Conference held at the CEDI Conference Hall of the University of Ghana.

In his remarks, Mr. Osman Ayariga stressed the importance of African youth drawing inspiration from iconic leaders such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, Julius Nyerere, and others who envisioned a united, self-sufficient, and prosperous Africa.

He cautioned against wasting youthful potential on transient trends and distractions that do not contribute meaningfully to the economic transformation of the continent.

“The future of Africa solely depends on the youthful population,” he declared, urging young people to take immediate action rather than wait for future generations to ignite change. “When we dance, we should dance to make Africa rich. When we sing, we should sing patriotic songs worthy of a continent as beautiful as this,” he stated emphatically.

Mr. Osman Ayariga’s call to action aligns with the broader vision of empowering Africa’s youth to become not just participants, but pioneers in the continent’s development.

With a final rallying cry — “Africa needs builders, not bystanders” — he declared that African youth are ready to take charge of the world.

The inspiring message was shared on Mr. Ayariga's official Facebook page.