Africa needs concessional financing to build resilience against shocks

With financial, health and climate shocks threatening to reverse two decades of development progress in Africa, experts have called for urgent concessionary financing to help the continent build resilience and boost economic growth.

They made the call during a one-day virtual workshop on Catalyzing Access to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) that was co-organized by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and AfriCatalyst, an-Africa based global development advisory firm, the UNECA said in a statement issued late Monday.

The experts underscored that a mix of shocks including food and fuel impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pandemic, climate change impacts, conflict, and tighter global financial conditions have increased Africa’s development financing gap and debt vulnerability.

Adam Elhiraika, Macroeconomics and Governance Division Director at the UNECA, said in the past six decades, every global recession has led to a rise in global government debt and that many African countries had increased their public debt.

The director said a bulk of the public debt was incurred between 2020 and 2021 when countries sought to combat the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said many countries were struggling with high debt and in servicing it, which was impeding poverty reduction and hindering their recovery from shocks.

“Despite national and international efforts, an increasing number of countries on the continent continue to struggle with substantial debt burdens and servicing their debt, with some already in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress,” Elhiraika said.

He said the situation is impeding resilience-building to future shocks, which is key for sustainable development.

In a bid to help developing and lower middle-income countries build resilience to external shocks and achieve sustainable growth, the IMF had established the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST). Under the RST is the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), an innovative financing instrument to help countries address long-term structural challenges, including climate change adaptation and mitigation and pandemics.

According to the UNECA, AfriCatalyst has developed a practical guide to inform policymakers and domestic stakeholders about the RSF’s key features, eligibility criteria, and objectives.

The guide also explores how the IMF assistance under the RST could support the design and implementation of national macroeconomic policies to integrate climate and pandemic risks as well as the cost of adaptation into their macro-fiscal frameworks.

Daouda Sembene, the chief executive officer (CEO) of AfriCatalyst, said the RST has potential benefit for African countries that are reeling under high indebtedness.

Sembene noted there is high demand for climate financing, yet the available resources are limited. He highlighted that the IMF, which is currently seeking 40 billion U.S. dollars for the RST, had only effectively raised 26 billion U.S. dollars.

“African countries need additional resources,” Sembene said, emphasizing that the cumulated climate finance of some 52 African countries under the Nationally Determined Contributions is estimated at 2.3 trillion U.S. dollars.

According to the UNECA, Rwanda is currently the only African country with an RSF-supported program approved by the IMF. The country has received 319 million U.S. dollars to be used for climate change program. Enditem