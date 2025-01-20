Africa No Filter Challenges World Leaders at Davos: Align Rhetoric with Reality

Africa No Filter (ANF) is bringing a powerful message to this year’s World Economic Forum, calling on global leaders to move beyond rhetoric and forge meaningful partnerships with Africa. As world powers pledge “equal partnerships” and a brighter future for the continent, ANF’s new research, Building Partnerships in an Unequal World: Africa in the Political Discourses of the West, China, and Russia, reveals a stark gap between diplomatic speeches and tangible action.

Based on an analysis of over 124 public statements from leaders of the G7, China, and Russia between 2020 and 2023, Building Partnerships in an Unequal World: Africa in the Political Discourses of the West, China, and Russia sheds light on persistent stereotypes and contradictions that undermine Africa’s agency in global politics.

The findings highlight how themes like “partnership” dominate speeches but rarely translate into structural changes, such as reforming the UN Security Council to give Africa a permanent seat or addressing donor dependency. Conversely, issues such as immigration, which dominate questions about Africa within Europe, are rarely discussed openly and honestly with Africa.

Recent events underscore this disconnect. French President Emmanuel Macron’s remark that African leaders had “forgotten to say thank you” for French military interventions in the Sahel region has sparked widespread criticism, given France’s history of violent conquest and economic exploitation of Africa. Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, responded by stating that Macron’s comments “insulted all Africans,” emphasizing the need for mutual respect and genuine partnership.

Moky Makura, Executive Director at ANF, said: “There can be no true global development without Africa. Our significance goes beyond our population numbers – we are intrinsic to the world’s progress because of our vast resources, our critical role in addressing climate change, and the immense opportunities that exist. We are calling for equal partnerships that recognize and leverage the unique value this continent brings to the table.”

ANF’s challenge to world leaders is clear:

In concert with African governments, help break the chains of donor dependency and support Africa’s financial independence.

Close the rhetoric-reality gap by matching words with bold policies.

Embrace Africa’s potential as a leader in trade, innovation, and sustainability.

With Africa projected to be home to two billion people by 2040 and driving the largest free trade area in the world, the stakes are higher than ever. ANF calls on leaders at Davos to seize the moment, confront outdated narratives, and foster an equal global stage where Africa’s voice is heard and respected.

The report was authored by Professor Hui Wilcox while its resulting white paper, Between white lies and true intentions: Unpacking what global leaders say about Africa, was authored by Dr Terence McNamee and Moky Makura.

Download the report here: https://africanofilter.org/research-reports/what-global-leaders-say-about-africa

Download the White Paper here: https://africanofilter.org/our-research/building-partnerships-in-an-unequal-world