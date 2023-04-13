Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday with Uncle Waffles

This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With Uncle Waffles, the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Dadaboy Ehiz’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Tune in to Africa Now Radio with Dadaboy Ehiz this Friday, April 14th at 9a Lagos/London / 10a Johannesburg/Paris / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano DJ and and producer Uncle Waffles joins Dadaboy Ehiz via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest track, the Tony Duardo and Justin99 collab “Yahyuppiyah (feat. Pcee, Eeque & Chley).” She also discusses her sophomore EP, ‘Asylum’, the diversity of amapiano, and her experience of bringing African music to the world.

The Big 5

Dadaboy Ehiz shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Felo Le Tee, Mellow & Sleazy & SjavasDaDeejay feat. Kabelo Sings & Keynote, Babyboy AV, Amerado feat. Kwaku DMC, Vuyina & PLXYGRND feat. Sizwe Alakine, and Hunter Rose.

Africa Rising

Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter Candy Bleakz is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her single, “Wale,” and the NATIVE Sound System & Sholz collab with Teezee & Odumodublvck, “Vex.” Listen HERE.

Dadaboy’s Song of the Week

Each week, Dadaboy Ehiz chooses his favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week he spotlights Nigerian singer-songwriter Flavour and his single “Game Changer (Dike),” from Apple Music’s Highlife playlist. Listen HERE (and find a roundup of all Dadaboy’s selections on Apple Music’s Dadaboy’s Playlist, HERE).

