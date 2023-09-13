Africa Open for Business Summit Paves Way for Women’s Empowerment – Djibril Diallo

A groundbreaking event that will shape the future of business, climate action, and women’s empowerment, the 5th Africa Open for Business Summit is set to take place on September 21, 2023. This year’s summit, themed “Women of Africa and the Diaspora and the Fight for Climate Justice,” will be held at the iconic Armenian Church in New York.

Dr. Djibril Diallo, President and CEO of the African Renaissance And Diaspora Network (ARDN), expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summit by stating, “Our Summit champions one of the most pressing issues of our time, which is Climate Justice. These incredible women and men at the Summit aren’t just talking the talk, they are also walking the walk, proving that the fight against climate change knows no boundaries.”

“Africa Open for Business is also in alignment with the Pathway to Solutions Initiative, which promotes the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals”, he added.

The event will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, including the Guest of Honor Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Republic of South Africa, Eric Muli, CEO of Lipalater, Kenya, Honorable Rita Joe Lewis, President & Chair of Export/Import Bank (USA), Idrissa Doucoure, CEO of GCIB Africa, Samson Arega of Ethiopian Airlines, and Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA. The summit organizers are also expected to announce additional speakers who will motivate and empower attendees.

Central to the discussions will be sustainable corporate practices, labor opportunities in Africa and its diaspora, and the power of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of business, trade, and development in Africa.

US-based media executive and global Ambassador for ARDN, Abass Akeju, reinstated that the summit will help to foster commitments that promote women’s leadership in the private sector and equitable opportunities for women and girls amidst climate change challenges.

Dr. Djibril Diallo revealed that the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) initiated the collaboration with partners who share their vision for an inclusive world. He further call on interested participants to register through their online platform and join in making a difference at the Africa Open for Business Summit.