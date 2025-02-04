Africa prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025 opened on Thursday 30th January to 1st February 2025 at Accra international conference center, uniting 3,000+ visionaries for 46 countries, the conference ignited meaningful conversation, harnessed collective expertise and propelled progress for unlocking Africa’s vast potential through concerted efforts, propelling the continent towards unprecedented growth and integration.

This year’s discussion and thematic session will focus on strategic critical infrastructure across Africa, a crucial element for facilitating intra-African trade and economic integration under (AfCFTA) framework.

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang kicked off the proceeding. Hosted by Africa Prosperity Network in the partnership with the African continental free Trade (AfCFTA) secretariat, the (APD) 2025 is on the theme “Delivering Africa’s Single market through infrastructure:Invest connect integrated”.

The three days event is set to begin with breakfast meeting led by the influential chiefs executives.

A formal opens ceremony will take place, with the Vice President and the (AfCFTA) Secretary General, Wamkele Mene.

The event will feature a high-level presidential and business executive dialogues followed by a prestigious presidential ball, and culminated in the Africa prosperity champions Awards topped off with a presidential gala dinner on Saturday.A

ccording to Prince Moses, Head of communication at the Africa Prosperity Network, the upcoming dialogues will feature participants from the breakaway alliance constructive discussion for Sahel states, made up of Burkina Faso,Mali and Niger.

He was responding to inquiries about expected participation of representative from Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali at the Africa prosperity Dialogues 2025, a pivotal event hosted by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area secretariat.

Mr Moses said the (APD) 2025 will feature a presentation by the (AfCFTA) Director of Trading services, investment, intellectual Prosperity Rights and Digital Trade, followed by a keynote address by the Vice President of the Africa Development Bank (AFDB) to set the tone for the event. A second panel discussion will then delve into the crucial aspects of transport and logistics necessary for seamless movement within the region, exploring ways to turn this vision into reality.

The head of communication emphasized that bridging the gaps the in transport and logistics is crucial, as inefficiencies in the regions infrastructure system inflate the cost of intra-African trade by up to 40 percent.

He also made mentioned of the fact that the dialogues aim to tackle the pressing issues of visa challenges and connectivity hurdles that Africans face when traveling to and travel from other African countries, with a focus on finding African solution to these longstanding problems.

Mr Moses said the dialogues series will take a multi-faceted approach to examining infrastructure development across various sectors, bring together top- level public and private sector stakeholders to share knowledge, address information gaps and foster collaboration to bridge the divide between the two sectors.

Source:Florence Erzoaka