Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 To Be Launched In Accra, Monday 13 May 2024

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) in partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, will launch the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2025 on Monday, 13 May 2024.

The launch, which will be held as a side event at the 3i Africa Summit, will take place at the Africa Trade House, AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, Ghana. The unveiling of APD 2025 will highlight the pressing need for increased investment in integrated infrastructure networks across Africa to facilitate seamless connectivity of people, businesses, and markets.

Presentations and discussions at the ceremony will explore strategies aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, fostering regional integration, and harnessing the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Esteemed guests and speakers expected at the launch of the APD 2025 edition include H.E. Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission, H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat and Mr Solomon Quaynor, Vice-President, Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization of the Africa Development Bank Group.

In a brief ahead of the launch, the Executive Chairman of APN Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko observed that “Infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth and regional integration in Africa and the entire continent and its business and political leaders must think out the continent’s much needed soft and hard infrastructure.

“APD 2025 will serve as a catalyst for mobilising African stakeholders to invest in game-changing infrastructure projects that will unlock Africa’s boundless potential,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said.

The launch event will feature a panel discussion, networking opportunities, and engagement with policymakers, development partners, private sector leaders, and civil society organisations who are at the forefront of advancing Africa’s prosperity agenda.

Africa Prosperity Network (APN)

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) is a non- profit private organisation founded with the objective of advancing the vision of “The Africa We Want” as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063, striving to promote Africa’s progress, independent of external aid.

Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD)

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues series offers a strategic platform where the movers and shakers of the African economy elevate the economic integration objectives from ambitions to real actions.

Set in Accra, Ghana, the APD is a one-of-a-kind event where African leaders from diverse areas of national endeavour gather each year to expedite, among other things, the implementation of the agreed initiatives within the AfCFTA trade bloc, and shape the Africa Agenda for Action.

APD brings into practical focus, the continent’s critical challenges and industrialisation priorities and advance aggressively the commercial and infrastructural interventions to achieve the vision of an Africa Beyond Aid.