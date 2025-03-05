Africa Pushes for Health Financing Overhaul at AHAIC 2025 Amid G20 Spotlight

As global leaders converge at the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2025 in Kigali, the continent is seizing its moment on the world stage to demand transformative reforms in health financing.

Co-hosted by Amref Health Africa, the African Union, Africa CDC, WHO’s Africa Region, and Rwanda’s Ministry of Health, the conference has sharpened focus on Africa’s urgent need to tackle systemic funding gaps that undermine healthcare access for millions.

The timing is critical: South Africa’s historic hosting of the G20 Summit this year has thrust Africa into a pivotal role in reshaping global economic priorities. Yet, the continent faces a stark reality. A crushing “cost of capital” crisis—marked by exorbitant borrowing rates—has stifled investments in healthcare infrastructure, leaving nations scrambling to fund essential services. With donor aid shrinking and out-of-pocket health expenses burdening households, African governments are under mounting pressure to innovate.

“Health financing isn’t just about hospitals—it’s the backbone of economic stability,” declared Serah Makka, Africa Executive Director at The ONE Campaign, in a keynote address. “As Africa leads global dialogues through the G20, we must demand fairer lending terms, prioritize health in national budgets, and unlock private-sector partnerships. Without these steps, our health systems will keep crumbling.”

The ONE Campaign is spearheading calls for a dual approach: boosting domestic revenue through tax reforms and anti-corruption measures while catalyzing private investment in healthcare. Proposed solutions include leveraging blended finance models and renegotiating debt to free up fiscal space.

The stakes are high. Over 40% of Africa’s population still lacks access to essential care, while preventable diseases drain economies of billions annually. Yet, momentum is building. Rwanda’s success in achieving 90% health insurance coverage and Ghana’s mobile health voucher schemes offer blueprints for scalable solutions.

As AHAIC 2025 wraps up, the message is clear: Africa’s health crisis is a solvable economic challenge. With the G20 spotlight and homegrown reforms, the continent could turn the tide—transforming healthcare from a privilege to a right for generations.