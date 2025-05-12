Africa Rising Star Teledalase Tells All in a Candid In-Studio Interview with Nadeska

Africa Rising Cover Star Teledalase sits down with Nadeska to celebrate Mother’s Day and explore the multifaceted life of the travel nurse-mom-turned-musician.

From her daughter’s cameos in the studio to surviving a life-threatening pregnancy that catalyzed her music career, Teledalase shares how community feedback transformed her loneliness into connection. She breaks down raw songwriting moments—like her one-take track “Unwanted”—and explains how her EP The Bad Wife Has No Tongue draws on literary inspiration to voice women’s injustices.

Watch more here https://www.instagram.com/p/DJfAhrZx0o_/