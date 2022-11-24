Africa Road Championship, Para Championships Endorsed By National Sports Authority

The Ghana Cycling Federation’s intentions of hosting next year’s Africa Road Championships/Para Championships has received a major boost from the National Sports Authority .

The hierarchy of the Federation conferred with the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi who endorsed the idea and paving way for Ghana to begin preparations ahead of the Africa Cycling fiesta next year February.

The positive button pressed by the NSA Boss, is an indication of the Government’s role in developing the least finance sports through such collaboration with the Cycling Federation.

The NSA capo commended the Cycling Federation hierarchy for such a great job done .

The Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation Shaaban Mohammed took turns to explain the benefits the country stands to gain from organizing this event.

Shaaban mentioned that by organizing this event, majority of Para cyclists would get the chance of being classified, an exercise which would have been very expensive to undertake by the Federation.

Shaaban again mentioned that the organization of the twin events are all qualification standards for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“By the endorsement of the National Sports Authority, Ghana has secured six bicycles from the Union Cycling International -UCI to the tune of $42,000. Ghana has again secured special transponders from the Gladiators Cycling club for this exercise shedding off huge costs that would hitherto have been borne by the state.

With the Protocol of agreement being signed at later date, Ghana will be inviting over 50 African countries into its fold to come fight for glory on the Road.

The Ghana Cycling Federation has ,in recent times been very active in its operations and is bent on raising the bar into the coming fortunes on the international scene.

More updates on this very development will be made known in due course.

Dennis Kweku Moore

Cycling correspondent