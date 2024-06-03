Africa Secures Two Quotas at World Olympic Qualification Tournament

At the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 24 to June 2, 2024, African boxers clinched two quotas for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Mali’s featherweight Marine Fatoumata Camara faced a tough bout against India’s Jasmine Lamboriya, losing 5-0. Despite her defeat, Camara’s performance was notable in a tournament where African boxers demonstrated resilience and skill.

Africa achieved two wins and three losses on the tournament’s final day. DR Congo’s welterweight Brigitte Mbabi and Cape Verde’s flyweight David Pina secured their spots for Paris, bringing Africa’s total Olympic qualifiers to 20. Additionally, nine universality places may be awarded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this month, potentially increasing Africa’s representation.

The tournament marked an improvement from the 1st World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy, where none of the 68 African boxers qualified. African teams showed strong determination, with six boxers reaching the crucial quarterfinals.

Namibian featherweight Tryagain Ndevelo highlighted the need for better technical and mental preparation, emphasizing the importance of strategic scoring in the ring. National federations must address these weaknesses and improve training and coaching to excel in future competitions.

The Africa Boxing Confederation (AFBC) is actively seeking sponsors to support boxing development across the continent. Plans include introducing more tournaments, such as the first Junior Africa Championships, and enhancing coach and referee training programs. These efforts aim to elevate the standards of African boxing and ensure a stronger presence in international competitions.