Africa Security Sector Reform and Governance Training Workshop Held

ECOWAS in collaboration with the European Union, Cooperation Germany-ECOWAS, and the African Security Sector Network holds Security Sector Reform and Governance Training Workshop.

The training, which holds from August 9 to 12, 2022 in Monrovia, Liberia, is to develop the capacity of stakeholders and institutions in the security sector and relevant oversight realms within ECOWAS Member States

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia who spoke on the timeliness and relevance of the workshop considering the significant juncture where Liberia is addressing important issues relating to improving and sustaining reforms in the security sector.

In attendance were also the proxy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, Head of the European Delegation in Liberia, and the German Ambassador, among other key state and non-state security sector actors.