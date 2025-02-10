Africa Seeks to Tap China’s Travel Boom with New Workshop

In a bid to capture a share of the rapidly expanding Chinese outbound travel market, World Travel Market (WTM) Africa has partnered with CBISN to launch its inaugural China Ready® Workshop.

Set for 11 April 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the one-day training session is poised to offer African tourism professionals practical strategies and insights into attracting Chinese visitors—a market that is expected to see 200 million outbound travellers annually by 2028.

Olivia Gradidge, Marketing Manager for WTM Africa & ILTM Africa, underscored the event’s significance. “The workshop comes at a crucial time for African tourism stakeholders,” she explained, highlighting the transformative potential of preparing local businesses for a market known for its high travel expenditure. Gradidge emphasized that the training would cover everything from understanding the unique needs and cultural nuances of Chinese tourists to effective marketing techniques, digital payment trends, and the subtleties of social media engagement.

The China Ready® programme, which has been a cornerstone in preparing destinations for Chinese visitors since 2002, has already made a mark in 52 countries across six continents. Its proven success, evidenced by reports of some destinations doubling their Chinese visitor numbers, has spurred African tourism authorities to consider the untapped potential of this lucrative market. The initiative’s track record lends a sense of urgency and optimism among industry insiders who see Chinese travellers as a key revenue driver in the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Adding another layer of credibility to the workshop, Dr Marcus Lee, CEO of China Travel Online, will host the session. Lee has been a vocal advocate for the programme, noting that “China Ready provides assurance to Chinese visitors that destination and service providers understand and adhere to the Chinese hospitality standard.” His remarks come at a time when UN Tourism reports indicate that China led global outbound tourism spending in 2023, reinforcing the notion that the continent’s tourism sector must evolve to meet the demands of this high-expenditure market.

Industry observers have welcomed the move as both timely and necessary. As competition for Chinese travellers intensifies worldwide, African tourism businesses are increasingly recognizing that aligning with international standards is not just a matter of customer service—it is a strategic imperative. Although the workshop requires an investment of USD $299 per participant, many experts believe that the long-term benefits, including enhanced service quality and the potential for significant visitor growth, far outweigh the initial cost.

Critics and supporters alike acknowledge that the workshop represents more than just a training session; it is a proactive step towards integrating Africa into the global tourism landscape. With diverse sectors—from luxury hotels to cultural attractions—set to benefit, the event is expected to be a catalyst for innovation and improved competitiveness among African destinations. As early registrations begin to fill up, the broader sentiment is one of cautious optimism, with stakeholders eager to harness the economic opportunities that lie ahead in the wake of China’s burgeoning outbound travel market.