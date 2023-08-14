Africa should develop its own version of democracy – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, believes that Africa should develop its own version of democracy that is more effective and tailored to the continent’s needs. He argues that the current democratic system, borrowed from Europe and Western countries, does not benefit African nations.

While he does not support coups as a means of resolving issues, he emphasizes the need for a change in the democratic system. He points out that African countries like Botswana, often praised by the Western world for their success, do not operate under the Western model of democracy.

Sam Nartey George attributes the rise in coups in some African countries to the hypocritical nature of African leaders, particularly those in the ECOWAS. He criticizes how some leaders have attempted institutional coups without facing consequences or sanctions from global organizations like ECOWAS.

The legislator speaking on JoyNews’ AM said he does not endorse coups but suggests that when democratic institutions fail to foster true democracy, it can create a situation where people resort to military solutions. He urges viewers to consider the intentions of Western countries towards Africa based on these observations.

Sam Nartey George sees the severing of ties between certain West African countries and France as a revolutionary act. He believes that Africa needs young leaders who prioritize African interests, trade among themselves, and negotiate with the West as equals.

He references Kwame Nkrumah as an example of an individual who demonstrated the possibility of Africans asserting themselves and holding their own in international relations.