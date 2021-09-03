Africa shows progress in implementation of global migration initiative – ECA

Africa has made significant progress in the implementation of global initiative of ensuring safe, orderly and regular migration amid COVID-19 pandemic that threatens sustainability of the gain.

This has come during the five-day virtual event on regional review implementation of the initiative dubbed “Global Compact for Migration,” which was wrapped up Wednesday, according to a statement from the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Thursday.

Migrants in Africa has increased from 23.5 million to 26.5 million between 2015 and 2019, witnessing a 13 percent increase, which was above the global average of 9.2 percent and accounted for 9.8 per cent of the world’s migrant population, according to a continental migration report produced by ECA and featured at the meeting.

The destinations of most migrants were within Africa rather than Europe or North America while about 86 percent of migration was not conflict-related, says the report.

Migrants have substantially contributed to Africa’s development, with combined remittances valued at 84.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, which exceeds the development aid received by the region.

Trafficking, human rights violations, border governance, legal identity, access to basic services, missing migrants, detention and forced return are key concerns identified by the report.

“The pandemic threatens to flatten the positive trajectory against several indicators, especially decent jobs and migrants’ safety,” said Thokozile Ruzvidzo, ECA Director for the Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division, expressing concern over the rise in xenophobia and restrictive policies that only increase irregular migration.

“Such disruptive developments require concerted efforts to make migration work for all,” she said. Enditem