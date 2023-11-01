Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week will feature 30 Chinese companies

At least 30 Chinese firms are set to participate in the 9th Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW), which will take place from Nov. 3 to 6 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, according to the organizer.

The four-day international exhibition will bring together more than 300 exporters that are engaged in textile, apparel, leather, technology and home decoration sectors, President of the Ethiopian Textile and Garment Manufacturers Association Goshu Negash said in a press briefing on Tuesday, highlighting that at least 30 of the exhibitors are from China.

“With the participation of over 300 exporters representing more than 25 countries, the event will serve as a platform for showcasing products and innovations to a global audience of over 6,000 trade professionals and sourcing industry experts,” Negash said.

According to Negash, this year’s ASFW will feature crucial industry topics, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, sustainable manufacturing and the role of artificial intelligence in the development of the textile and apparel industry across Africa.

Chinese textile and apparel manufacturers are playing an important role in the development of the Ethiopian textile and garment industry, creating job opportunities and transferring technologies via their big industrial parks in Dukem, Adama and Dire Dawa of Ethiopia, Negash said.

Skander Negasi, chief executive officer of the Trade and Fairs Consulting GmbH, which co-organizes the annual ASFW, said the event will present a diverse range of textiles, apparel, technology, leather products, home decoration and fashion design.

“China is playing a big role in terms of fabrics and competitive technology development across Africa. We will show all these in the Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week in partnership with exhibitors coming from China,” he said.