Africa strengthens efforts to build digital economies

African governments are strengthening efforts to bridge the digital divide and build digital economies, according to a report released Friday.

The State of Digital Rights and Inclusion in Africa 2022 report was published in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, by pan-African digital campaigners Paradigm Initiative.

According to the report, Zambia shared its National Information Communication Technology (ICT) Policy as well as the National Digital Transformation Strategy for stakeholder consultation and Zimbabwe continued its technological advancements by implementing the Integrated Electronic Case Management System, which facilitates virtual court proceedings.

The annual report provides an in-depth analysis as well as a comprehensive overview of the digital landscape in 24 African countries while documenting notable developments and milestones.

The report notes that across West Africa, notable policies, including the Nigeria Digital Agriculture Strategy and National Policy on ICT in Education, have been introduced.

The findings show that South Sudan is in the process of implementing its broadband strategy to facilitate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

It notes that a Universal Service Fund that finances the expansion of telecommunication services to rural and marginalized areas exists in 22 countries, including Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tunisia, Uganda, Togo, The Gambia, Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, Benin, South Sudan, Namibia and Botswana.

According to the report, as emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) gain traction, awareness and adoption are growing on the African continent. Enditem