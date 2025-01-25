Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative Wins Schwab Foundation Award 2025

The Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative (ASCI) has been honored with the prestigious Schwab Foundation Award for 2025, recognized for its significant role in driving systemic change in Africa’s agricultural sector.

Proforest’s Africa and Global Director, Abraham Baffoe, accepted the award on behalf of ASCI at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Schwab Foundation Awards celebrate social entrepreneurs and innovators who are leading transformative efforts in areas such as environmental protection, economic empowerment, and education. This year’s awards recognized 18 outstanding individuals and organizations from 13 countries, who collectively work toward improving the livelihoods of marginalized communities and protecting the environment.

ASCI, which brings together 10 countries in West and Central Africa—Cameroon, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone—has made a considerable impact by promoting responsible agricultural production while safeguarding natural resources. The initiative focuses on sustainable practices in the production of key commodities like palm oil, cocoa, and timber, addressing critical issues like deforestation, biodiversity loss, and human rights abuses.

These countries represent 75 percent of Africa’s tropical forests and 25 percent of the world’s global tropical forests, making the initiative pivotal to the region’s environmental and economic future.

Abraham Baffoe, who has led ASCI since its establishment as the Africa Palm Oil Initiative in 2014, has been instrumental in its success. Under his leadership, ASCI has driven policy changes, built capacity, and fostered a collaborative environment that includes governments, the private sector, and local communities.

“This award is an honor I share with all the members of ASCI,” said Baffoe upon receiving the recognition. “The multi-stakeholder approach has been key to our success, and this recognition is a step forward in further global engagement to support livelihoods and protect Africa’s natural resources.”

The Schwab Foundation’s partnership with the World Economic Forum spans nearly three decades, bringing together global leaders and innovators who are making a difference across various sectors. ASCI’s win places it among an esteemed group of social entrepreneurs working to improve the lives of millions, further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable development in Africa.