Africa Sustainable Energy Dialogue Aims to Tackle Continent’s Power Deficit

Energy leaders and policymakers will convene virtually this Friday for the inaugural Africa Sustainable Energy Dialogue (ASED), a high-level forum addressing the continent’s urgent energy access challenges.

With over 600 million sub-Saharan Africans lacking reliable electricity, the dialogue will explore innovative solutions to accelerate sustainable energy deployment across the region.

Organized by the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC), the event brings together an impressive roster of energy experts including APPO Secretary-General Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim and former Tullow Oil executive Kweku Awotwi. Discussions will focus on practical strategies to bridge the energy gap while aligning with Africa’s sustainable development goals, particularly through public-private partnerships and clean energy transitions.

“The energy access deficit remains one of Africa’s most pressing development bottlenecks,” said ASEC Deputy Executive Director Phoebe Ayitey, who will co-moderate the session. “This dialogue creates a crucial platform to harmonize continental efforts and scale proven solutions.”

Notable participants include African Development Bank energy specialist Monique Motty and Moroccan renewable energy pioneer Noureddine Hamri, reflecting the pan-African nature of the challenge. The forum will particularly examine how to leverage Africa’s abundant solar, wind and hydropower resources while addressing financing barriers and infrastructure limitations that have historically hampered progress.

With strategic support from institutions like the Southern African Power Pool and KNUST’s Brew-Hammond Energy Centre, the dialogue aims to move beyond theoretical discussions to actionable policy recommendations. As climate change intensifies pressure on energy systems, the outcomes could help shape Africa’s power sector trajectory for years to come. The virtual format allows broad participation from across the continent, with organizers anticipating over 1,000 stakeholders to engage in this critical conversation about Africa’s energy future.