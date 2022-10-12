Africa Tech Festival 2022 Awards (AfricaCom) Shortlist Announced

15 years on and three more new categories, the Africa Tech Festival Awards continue to grow their impact and influence

London, 12 October 2022 – 2022 is a year of milestones. Not only does Africa Tech Festival – the home of AfricaCom – turn 25 this year, but the Awards that acknowledge Africa’s greatest telecoms and technology contributors to its progression as a digitally inclusive and enhanced continent, will also celebrate their 15th anniversary, and has included three new categories – The Start-up of the Year, the HealthTech Innovation of the Year, and the VC / Investor of the Year Award.

The awards, this year sponsored by Intelsat, will once again be hosted in person and at a glittering event that will take place in Cape Town’s prestigious Waterfront on Wednesday 9 November. They are a tribute to the hard work, forward thinking and dedication of the individuals and companies who are making it happen.

The shortlist has been revealed and will be narrowed down by the public, with the winners being determined by a panel of industry judges. Public voting closes on Wednesday 23 October 2022 at 23H59 CAT.

Hans Geldenhuys, Director, Intelsat Africa, said: “It feels very special to get back together with the tech and telecoms community to celebrate the champions and trailblazers that power positive change through technology. These kind of celebrations are essential to keep the community connected and inspired to push boundaries, which is a true reflection of Intelsat’s values. That’s why it was such an obvious choice to be involved with the Africa Tech Festival Awards and especially the Changing Lives category.”

Commenting on the 2022 rendition, James Williams Director, Events | Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, organisers of Africa Tech Festival, remarked that: “Technology-backed and based innovation, some of which will be on show at the event in Cape Town this year, has played a large role in propelling Africa into becoming commercially competitive, and in many cases outshining more so-called developed economies. Whilst technology itself is powerful, it is the people and the companies who create and deliver these technological marvels and solutions who are the real heroes, and it is they we look forward to feting in Cape Town in November.

“Each year, the quality and quantity of entries improves. 2022 is no different, and it has been a tough choice to narrow it down, consequently, this year’s shortlist is somewhat extended.”