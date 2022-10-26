Africa Tech Festival’s opening party celebrates 25 years with A-Star line-up

Africa Tech Festival 2022 is shaping up to be quite the party. Celebrating its 25th year as the world’s most influential Africa-focused telecommunications and technology event, the festival has announced that ‘AFEST’ will also be live and in person this year, taking place on 8 November at the exclusive Cabo Beach Club to entertain all delegates and VIPs.

The ‘happening’ party that is the festival’s official opening celebration, is always well attended with revellers enjoying the music, the scenery, and the networking till the early hours of the morning.

2022 will be no different with a line-up that is packed with power performers that include multi-award singer, songwriter, academic, philanthropist music hitmaker Lady Zamar; lifelong multi-instrumentalist and skilled mix-master DJ, and dance floor commander, King Louie, plus the ever popular and dynamic, live-electronic musicians, pop producers, and songwriters GoodLuck; along with DJ, TV & radio presenter, voice over artist and MC, Loyiso Mdebuka, known as DJ Lloyd.

Africa Tech Festival has grown over the years, attracting key decision makers from the world of commerce, industry, and government, as well as technology and telecoms influencers who are helping shape Africa’s digital transformation.

In 2016, Informa Tech, organisers of AfricaCom and AfricaTech (the anchor events for Africa tech Festival), launched the first AFEST. Since then, it has become a highly anticipated event, attracting the movers and the shakers in the industry, and affording them the opportunity to relax, connect with their community, as well as entertain clients – several VIP hospitality suites and entertainment packages are available to be booked.

James Williams, Director, Events | Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, remarks: “We are excited to be back live and in person for the festival and for AFEST. The success of previous editions of AFEST rest on the unique combination of exceptional entertainment in an environment that has proved over the years to be an excellent place for customers to do business. It is a tradition we aim to continue, as now more than ever in this always-on world we live and work in, having some executive ‘downtime’ is beneficial for everyone – our delegates especially – and business is no longer confined to the boardroom or the exhibition floor.”

Africa Tech Festival will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 7 – 10 November 2023.