Africa Tech Summit London 2025 Aims to Boost Funding for Continental Startups

The ninth Africa Tech Summit London, hosted at the London Stock Exchange on June 6, 2025, will convene over 350 investors, founders, and industry leaders to address barriers to global capital access for African tech ventures.

Supported by partners such as Amazon Web Services, Flutterwave, and the UK Department for Business and Trade, the summit focuses on scaling African innovation through discussions on IPOs, generative AI, cross-border payments, and climate tech, amid a resurgence in investor confidence.

African startups raised $803 million between January and April 2025, a 43% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from Africa: The Big Deal. Despite economic volatility, over 225 unique investors have participated in deals this year, signaling renewed optimism. “The funding taps may have slowed, but the appetite for scalable, impactful African solutions hasn’t gone anywhere,” said Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit. “We aim to connect ventures with global investors and capital markets at this critical juncture.”

Thirteen ventures selected for the investment showcase span fintech, healthtech, climatetech, and cybersecurity. Nigerian mental health platform Blueroomcare aims to democratize access to affordable therapy, while South Africa’s CtrlFleet offers AI-driven logistics solutions. Blockchain firm Blockradar provides secure stablecoin infrastructure, and Nigerian HRtech startup NotchHR automates people management for businesses. Other participants include Smartfill Ltd, which reduces plastic waste via IoT-enabled food dispensers, and straitPay, a Pan-African platform streamlining intracontinental payments.

The event arrives as Africa’s tech ecosystem navigates shifting global economic dynamics. While total 2025 funding is projected to surpass 2024 levels, challenges persist, including fragmented markets and regulatory hurdles. High-profile speakers from Helios Investment Partners, Cassava Technologies, and Novastar Ventures will explore strategies to unlock growth, emphasizing sustainable solutions and digital transformation.

“This summit is more than a networking opportunity—it’s a catalyst for long-term partnerships,” added Fassnidge. With African ventures increasingly attracting global attention, the summit underscores the continent’s potential to drive tech innovation while addressing pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges.