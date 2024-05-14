Africa Tech Summit London Announces 15 Ventures for the 2024 Investment Showcase at London Stock Exchange on June 7th

Africa Tech Summit (ATS) London will celebrate the eighth edition at the London Stock Exchange on June 7th, 2024, and is thrilled to announce the 15 tech ventures that will join the ATS Investment Showcase 2024.

The ATS London Investment Showcase provides ventures with the opportunity to present their businesses to leading African tech investors, corporates, and industry stakeholders in attendance from Europe, USA and Africa. The 2024 venture cohort will cover a broad range of sectors including fintech, entertainment, blockchain, cleantech, climate tech, energy, agritech, health tech and telecoms.

The ATS London Investment Showcase 2024 ventures are:

Decarb.earth (South Africa) is accelerating the energy transition in Africa. The company helps businesses generate carbon credits from their renewable energy sources through a digital system.

Earthbond (Nigeria) utilizes carbon accounting and climate finance to offer a one-stop solar shop to African businesses.

Melanin Kapital Limited (Kenya) is leveraging blockchain technology to help financial institutions and investors verify the legitimacy and credibility of businesses.

Newform Foods (South Africa) is leveraging a continent-spanning research and development network to help food producers, retailers, and business owners develop and scale cultivated animal products at a lower cost than the industry norm.

OkHi (Nigeria) is a digital addressing system that enables businesses to collect and verify an accurate address. OkHi sells AI-powered Address Verification to banks and fintechs in emerging markets to improve compliance, reduce fraud, and increase loan performance.

OneHealth (Nigeria) is bridging the gap in healthcare by offering digital infrastructure for payers, providers, and patients to access quality medicines and healthcare solutions.

PBR Life Sciences (Nigeria) is leveraging big data and AI to transform healthcare, offering stakeholders easy and fast access to a data-as-a-service dashboard with predictive capabilities for objective decision-making.

Plentify (South Africa) is a smart energy company that offers affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. They use advanced hardware, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and user-centric design to create smart home products that strengthen electricity systems.

Poa Internet (Kenya) is bridging the digital gap in African communities by providing cost-effective residential broadband.

Rana Energy (Nigeria) Is providing sustainable, innovative & customer-centric energy solutions for a greener Africa, replacing the upfront solar system cost burden with affordable subscriptions.

Sky.Garden (Kenya) is a SaaS e-commerce platform for African retailers that allows merchants to start, manage, and grow their businesses.

So-Cool (Nigeria) is an award-winning innovation, developed to provide clean and affordable energy to SMEs in Africa.

Teraki (Ethiopia) is an audio streaming platform that addresses the challenges faced by African authors, content creators, and audiences. Despite the high demand for literature and podcasts, generating sustainable revenue remains challenging. Teraki offers a two-way solution to these problems.

VeendHQ (Nigeria) is tackling the issue of low credit penetration in Africa, which arises from the lack of adequate credit history data for most of the African population. VeendHQ enables consumers and businesses with verifiable income to access funds on demand.

Wfrley (Eqypt) is an app for promotions and instant marketing, working in the underserved areas of Cairo. Wfrley provides supermarkets with a SaaS solution to control inventory, POS points, e-commerce, and delivery platforms.

Lauren Adair, Director at Africa Tech Summit, said “As we celebrate the eighth ATS London, we are delighted to spotlight 15 ventures defining the future of tech innovation. With over 150 quality entries received this year, the decision-making process was a challenging one. With several of our past ATS Investment Showcase participants securing funding and partnerships, we’re excited to see what the future holds for these ventures.”

Africa Tech Summit London, supported by Amazon Web Services, IFC, London Stock Exchange, Tether Data, Seamfix, Kora and Founders Factory Africa, will connect 300+ delegates, 150+ companies, and 50+ speakers, unpacking the latest insights on payments, Web3, cybersecurity, climate tech, and more.