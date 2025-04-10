Africa Tech Summit Returns to London Stock Exchange to Foster Growth Amid Funding Dip

The 9th Africa Tech Summit will convene at the London Stock Exchange on June 6, 2025, aiming to reignite investment and collaboration in Africa’s tech sector against a backdrop of shifting financial trends.

According to Partech’s 2024 Africa Tech Venture Capital Report, the continent’s tech ventures secured $3.2 billion in funding last year, marking a 7% decline from 2023.

The summit seeks to address these challenges by uniting over 350 leaders, including founders, investors, and policymakers, to explore scalable solutions and cross-border partnerships.

Supported by the London Stock Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Flutterwave, and others, the event will feature sector-specific panels, fireside chats, and networking sessions. A dedicated Africa Climate Tech and Investment Summit on June 5 will spotlight the sector’s growing prominence, with climate ventures accounting for 33% of Africa’s total venture funding in 2024, or $413.9 million, as reported by Dabafinance.

Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit, emphasized the event’s strategic timing. “The African tech ecosystem is transitioning from early-stage innovation to a maturing market ready for scale and exits,” he said. “Hosting this summit at the London Stock Exchange underscores its role in bridging African tech ventures with global capital, particularly as climate tech gains momentum and IPO pipelines strengthen.”

Abi Ajayi, Head of Primary Markets for the Middle East and Africa at the London Stock Exchange, highlighted the venue’s commitment to African growth. “With over 140 African companies listed here, we are a critical hub for accessing international capital,” Ajayi noted. “This summit aligns with our mission to connect innovators with investors, particularly in high-potential sectors like fintech and climate tech.”

The funding dip in 2024 reflects broader global economic pressures but also signals a shift toward more strategic, impact-driven investments. Climate tech’s rising share of funding underscores Africa’s unique position to leverage renewable energy and sustainability innovations, which could attract renewed investor interest. The London Stock Exchange’s involvement further reinforces the symbiotic relationship between African enterprises and global financial markets, offering a platform for visibility and growth.

As African nations navigate these evolving dynamics, the summit serves as a barometer for the continent’s tech ambitions. Success will depend on sustained collaboration, policy support, and adaptive strategies to transform challenges into opportunities for long-term resilience and global competitiveness.