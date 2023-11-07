Africa Tech Summit To Partner Raenest for its Sixth Edition in Nairobi

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi has announced a headline partnership with pioneering Nigerian fintech Raenest aimed at fostering innovation, growth and collaborations within the African tech ecosystem.

The sixth edition of Africa Tech Summit Nairobi – powered by Raenest will take place on February 14th and 15th 2024 at the Sarit Centre Expo in Nairobi, connecting over 1000 African and international industry leaders, investors, and startups from across the African tech ecosystem.

Raenest has been at the forefront of streamlining global financial operations for African remote workers and startups. Leveraging its digital platform, Geegpay, African talents can create USD, GBP, and EUR virtual bank accounts and accept payments worldwide.

Victor Alde, CEO and Co-Founder of Raenest expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to be the main sponsor of next year’s Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi, a platform that showcases African innovation and excellence. At Raenest, our mission is to support progress and growth. Our products, Raenest and Geegpay, reflect this commitment by providing a seamless way for businesses and freelancers in Africa to manage their global receivables and expenses. We believe that Raenest and Geegpay will enable entrepreneurs and professionals to thrive and access global opportunities, and we are excited to be a part of this exciting journey.”

Building on the success of the last two sold-out editions, Africa Tech Summit Nairobi 2024 will feature four tracks: Africa Money & DeFi Summit, the Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit, the Africa Startup Summit, and the Africa Mobile & App Summit.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi features a diverse agenda of fireside chats, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and masterclass sessions providing a platform for knowledge sharing and exclusive networking opportunities. With over 1300 delegates and 729 companies from 59 countries attending the fifth edition, the summit has evolved into one of the industry’s largest and most energetic gatherings of the African tech ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Fassnidge Founder of Africa Tech Summit said “We are delighted to announce Raenest as the headline partner for the sixth Africa Tech Summit Nairobi in February 2024. Our vision for ATS has always been to help tech ventures connect and grow both across the continent and beyond, so we are excited to partner with Raenest, who strive to help ventures grow their global financial operations. Africa Tech Summit Nairobi powered by Raenest will continue this mission together.”