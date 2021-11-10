Africa Technovate Awards/Fair 2021 rescheduled to February 2022

The Africa Technovate Awards and Fair 2021 has been rescheduled from its initial date, November 26 and 27, 2021 to February 2022. According to a press statement issued by the event organizer, Africa Integrated Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC), the change is due to some technical reasons.

The extension will also allow time for more nominations and all-inclusiveness to ensure that the best across the designated five regions of Africa are identified and recognized. “A new date for the event will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, nominations remain open, and a new closing date will be announced,” it said.

The Africa Technovate Awards and Fair intends to recognize and reward African technology companies working across the continent that have worked to deliver top notch creativity and innovations in technology, and also have achieved incredible successes for their companies, clients and countries. It also seeks to expose, challenge and motivate tech companies driving digital solutions and helping Africa stay competitive especially under a fast and transforming digital world.

Managing Director (MD) of AIDEC, Ambrose Yennah, speaking at the launch, noted that it has become necessary to recognise these ICT companies and the individuals who are practicing in the sector to encourage them innovate and develop digital products and solutions capable of reducing the dependency on the developed countries.

“There are a lot on creative people in Ghana and in Africa especially the young ones but most of them are limited because of capital. That is why this program have included young tech innovators and creators as part of the categories in order to recognize them with Plagues, Citations and some cash to help them kick start. These individuals, companies and organizations have blazed the trail for several years as well as budding young and innovative tech companies or individuals charting a path for Africa’s digital transformation agenda,” he said.

Entries are therefore open to all organizations and individuals within the Information Technology space across Africa. The platform to enter nominations or entries is africatechnovateawards.tech or send an email to [email protected]

The event intent to hold discussions on strategies and tech/digital solutions that will help Africa stay competitive in this fast changing technological world.

Topics will include, ‘Exploring the Nexus between Blockchain Technology and Digital Transformation’, ‘Unlocking the Digital Economy in Africa, the Role of E-Commerce under AfCFTA’, and ‘Benchmarking the Digital Transformation Agenda for Africa, the Way Forward’.

Award Categories

The awards have been divided into three, including Sector Awards which covers; Outstanding EdTech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, Health /MedTech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Year, and Tech Insurance Company of the Year.

The second category, which is the Regional Awards includes Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year, Mature Tech Company of the Yea, and Ambitious Tech Company of the Year.

The Africa Awards also include Outstanding Digital Entrepreneur of the Decade, Lifetime Achievers Award, Quality Standards Award, Digital Excellence Award and Long-standing Service Engagement Award.

Award criteria

On awards criteria, the nominated company must be a registered business entity, organization or institution licensed to operate in the ICT sector and must show a track record of performance in the tech. space.

According to Mr. Yennah, they must demonstrate company or organization expertise, achievements, and contribute to the development of technology products and or solutions in the sectors, countries and or regions. They must have industry standards by establishing and demonstrating organizational/ industry best practice. The companies and or individuals must demonstrate standards and show evidence of innovation and creativity using information technology to transform business operations.

Other information and requirements:

There are 17 competitive awards, however an individual can nominate up to three categories of awards. Individuals can self-nominate or nominate another person /company or organization and also provide justification apart from the information that will be provided in the profile.