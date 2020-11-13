Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the entire African continent will sorely miss the “sterling qualities” of Jerry John Rawlings, former Ghanaian president who died in Accra on Thursday at 73.

“The passion, discipline, and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond,” Buhari said in a statement.

The Nigerian president said the former Ghanaian leader will always be remembered for playing a unique role in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

“The ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered,” Buhari added.

Ghana on Thursday declared seven days of national mourning starting from Friday and directed that all flags around the country fly at half-mast in honor of the former president who died after a short illness. Enditem