Africa Unites for Reparations and Economic Self-Reliance at AU Summit

The 38th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa concluded Sunday with a resounding call for economic sovereignty, reparations, and deeper integration, as leaders grappled with legacies of colonialism and systemic inequities.

The five-day gathering, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” saw 55 member states rally behind initiatives to dismantle structural barriers and assert the continent’s influence on the global stage.

The summit opened with a stark diagnosis of Africa’s challenges. UN Economic Commission for Africa chief Claver Gatete highlighted the continent’s paradox: holding 30% of the world’s mineral reserves yet accounting for just 3% of global trade and 1% of manufacturing output.

“Africa’s resources are extracted without development,” he said, pointing to biased credit ratings and climate financing gaps that leave the continent bearing 5% of GDP in climate costs while receiving only 2% of global clean energy investments. His remarks underscored a broader demand for reparations—not just financial redress, but systemic reforms to global trade, finance, and governance.

In response, leaders advanced a roadmap for economic integration. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), poised to become the world’s largest trade bloc by 2050, took center stage. With 47 of 55 AU states ratifying the agreement, officials outlined plans for a customs union and common market, aiming to boost intra-African trade from 17% to 33% by 2035. “When we have a common external tariff, investors will come,” said outgoing AU trade commissioner Albert Muchanga, framing integration as both an economic and political imperative.

A homegrown credit rating agency, set to launch in June, emerged as another key initiative. The Africa Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) aims to challenge the dominance of Western rating firms, which often label African nations as high-risk despite sound fundamentals. ONE Campaign director Serah Makka hailed ACRA as a “first step” toward reducing borrowing costs, noting, “It allows for a robust dialogue based on our own methodology.” The move reflects a broader push to reclaim agency in global finance.

Yet challenges loom. Visa restrictions still hinder 50% of Africans from traveling within the continent, stifling labor mobility and innovation. A high-level dialogue at the summit urged leaders to prioritize visa-free movement, a cornerstone of the AU’s 2063 Agenda.

Meanwhile, climate change and resource extraction continue to drain Africa’s wealth, with leaders demanding fairer access to green financing and technology.

The summit also marked a leadership shift. Djiboutian Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf was elected AU Commission chairperson, vowing to elevate Africa’s voice in global policy. “Africa must assert itself as an influential player,” he said, echoing a sentiment shared by many delegates. Outgoing AU Deputy Chairperson Monique Nsanzabaganwa declared, “The time for justice has come,” framing reparations as a catalyst for self-reliance, not charity.

As the summit wrapped up, the mood was one of cautious optimism. While Africa’s challenges are daunting—climate crises, debt burdens, and geopolitical marginalization—the push for unity and self-determination signals a turning point. “Important developments are happening,” said policy analyst Balew Demissie.

“Africa is organizing itself.” Whether through AfCFTA, credit reforms, or visa openness, the continent’s leaders are betting that collective action, not dependence, will define their future. The world will be watching.