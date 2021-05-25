Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said African countries have to develop the capacity to produce vaccines, while addressing the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) on Monday.

He said the COVID-19 has taught Africans to work together to boost the capacity to succeed. Akufo-Addo called for the utilization of the African talent to integrate the continent and improve intra-Africa trade in line with African Continental Free Trade Area.

The African parliamentarians are meeting face-to-face for the first time after 18 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They would discuss many issues affecting the African continent and elect PAP new office-bearers.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEthiopia denounces U.S. decision to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials
Next articleBBC to review editorial practice after Diana interview
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here