Africa urged to implement innovative financing, place farmers at center to bolster agricultural development

African countries have been urged to implement innovative financing solutions to bolster agricultural development as the continent races against time to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and continental commitments to ending hunger by 2025.

This came during a food security-themed meeting on the sidelines the 10th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development held in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) said in a statement Thursday.

Experts and policymakers attending the meeting underscored that the African continent faces formidable challenges aggravated by climate change, inflation and regional conflicts.

Noting that the urgency to reevaluate financing mechanisms is increasingly recognized, they stressed the crucial need to mobilize domestic resources while also placing African farmers at the core of development efforts in achieving food security.

Godfrey Bahiigwa, director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy Directorate at the African Union Commission, emphasized the critical role of farmers in driving progress and development in Africa.

The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program, a flagship initiative under the AU’s 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063, outlines ambitious targets for transforming Africa’s agriculture sector by 2025, including the commitment of African governments to allocate at least 10 percent of national budgets to agriculture and rural development.

The imperative to empower farmers and provide them with adequate financial resources is underscored as essential steps toward eradicating hunger, achieving food security, sustainable development, and realizing the broader objectives of Agenda 2063, according to Bahiigwa.

The meeting emphasized the pressing need for concrete action to translate global and continental commitments into tangible outcomes on the ground.

Participants at the meeting stressed that by placing farmers at the center of development efforts and enhancing access to funding, the African continent can pave the way for a better future for all its people.

The 10th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development was held on April 23-25 under the theme of “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: The effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions.”