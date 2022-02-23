Africa urged to strengthen health supply chains to boost fight against pandemics

Kenya on Tuesday urged African countries to strengthen their health supply chains in order to boost their fight against pandemics.

Rashid Aman, the chief administrative secretary of the Ministry of Health, told journalists in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the adoption of data and technology in managing Africa’s healthcare supply chains will help to cushion the continent’s population against emergencies.

“The continent’s healthcare supply chains should be designed in such a way that they are capable of adapting to shifting demands and requirements for routine products and emergency situations such as COVID-19 and other pandemics,” Aman said during the Africa healthcare supply chain dialogue East Africa 2022 edition.

The day-long conference brought together experts from the ministries of health of five east African nations, the continent’s multilateral agencies, tech and financial sectors, manufacturers and donor organizations who shared insights and mapped out opportunities for the continent’s healthcare system post-COVID-19 pandemic.

He revealed that healthcare is one of the sectors hardest hit by supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan official said that technology can be leveraged to mitigate against risk, build efficiencies and resilience moving forward.

Bramuel Mwalo, CEO of Kenya-based technology firm Xetova, said that strong supply chains help ensure that essential healthcare products and services including medicines, vaccines and resources make it from the warehouse to the populations when and where they need them.

“Every link of the supply chain counts and critically we need to premise these cycles on strong adoption of data and technology,” Mwalo said. Enditem