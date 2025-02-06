Africa Urged to Unite Regulations, Talent to Close Infrastructure Gap

Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, issued a rallying cry for African nations to harmonize regulations and pool resources to tackle the continent’s infrastructure funding deficit, speaking at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Ghana.

Her remarks, delivered during a panel titled “Filling the Funding Gap for Infrastructure,” underscored the urgency of collective action to unlock capital and accelerate sustainable development.

“As Africans, we need to start thinking as one unit. Success can only come if we play as a team,” Kwofie declared, urging policymakers and business leaders to dismantle fragmented economic strategies. She emphasized leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to streamline regulations, remove trade barriers, and incentivize intra-African investment. “We need to stop thinking as 54 different countries. Operationalizing AfCFTA isn’t optional—it’s existential for our growth,” she added, framing the trade pact as a cornerstone for attracting global capital.

Kwofie also spotlighted Africa’s untapped human capital, arguing that technological self-reliance hinges on nurturing local talent. “We continue importing solutions from the West while sitting on a goldmine of homegrown expertise,” she said, pointing to MTN’s teams of African software developers crafting tech solutions tailored to the continent’s needs. “Investing in skills isn’t just about technical training—it’s about building confidence in our ability to innovate for ourselves.”

Her call resonated at the APD, an annual summit convened by the Africa Prosperity Network to advance economic integration. The event drew high-profile attendees, including Ghana’s Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Afreximbank Managing Director Gwen Mwaba, with discussions centering on strategies to fast-track AfCFTA implementation and align industrial priorities.

MTN Ghana’s CEO, Stephen Blewett, reaffirmed the telecom giant’s commitment to driving digital transformation, citing ongoing investments in infrastructure and partnerships aimed at bridging connectivity gaps. “Digital innovation isn’t a luxury—it’s the backbone of a prosperous Africa,” Blewett stated, echoing Kwofie’s emphasis on collaboration.

Analysts note that while optimism around AfCFTA remains high, progress has been uneven, with logistical bottlenecks and regulatory misalignment still stifling cross-border trade. Kwofie’s push for unity reflects a growing consensus among African corporates: without cohesive policy frameworks and a shift toward self-sufficiency, the continent risks ceding its economic future to external forces.

As the APD closed, the message was clear—Africa’s path to prosperity lies not in fragmented efforts but in a unified vision. For leaders like Kwofie, the time for rhetoric has passed; the continent’s infrastructure and talent demand action, not promises.