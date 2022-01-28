Africa Whey Protein Market Report 2022: Industry Stood at $289.8 Million in 2020 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach $383.1 Million by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Africa Whey Protein Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

African whey protein industry stood at $289.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach $383.1 million by 2026.

Presently, the dairy market in Africa is less developed in the world and produces 5% of total world milk production. It also has the lowest per capita milk consumption among the continents. However, steady economic development in the last decade has resulted in the continuous development of the dairy sector and growing demand for value-added food, including milk and its derivatives products. The whey market in the region is least developed; however, expanding the intra-African milk trade and developing larger regional markets will be an important aspect for the future of the whey protein market in Africa.

The young population mostly drives Africa’s whey protein market. The continent has 200 million people aged between 16 to 24 years old and is expected to be doubled within the next 25 years. A growing young population will drive the whey protein market as there is an increasing trend among youngsters to consume dietary supplements.

The infant formula market in Africa is in the initial stage of its growth, and there is a tremendous opportunity to grow further in the coming years with increasing consumer spending power. Moreover, growing awareness about health and wellness has also increased the demand for high-quality nutritional products among the general population.

Furthermore, the food and beverage consumption in the continent is projected to rise to $544 billion by 2020 more than any other category over the next decade. This will create an opportunity for the whey protein market to produce a wide range of whey-based food and beverage products. In the last 7 to 8 years, the whey industry in Africa has made decent progress, but the lack of infrastructure, climatic problems, poverty, and political instability are some of the many factors that restrain the whey protein industry in Africa.

South Africa is a relatively developed country amongst the other countries in the African region. It leads the whey protein market with a market share of 53% of the total African whey protein industry, followed by Egypt with 15% of market share and Nigeria with 4% of whey protein market share.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2017 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply & demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects, and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

2.1 Market Summary by Type

2.2 Market Summary by Application

2.3 Market Summary by Geography

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing awareness about health benefits of diet supplements

3.1.2 Growing use of whey proteins in functional food and beverages industry

3.1.3 Increasing demand for dietary proteins

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High cost of ingredients and production

3.2.2 Growing vegan population & whey protein alternatives

3.2.3 Health & safety concerns and undefined regulations

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing dietary supplement prescription

3.3.2 Surging demand for high-quality protein in food industry

3.3.3 Increasing use of protein products in the personal care industry

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in Whey Protein Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, Type

4.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

4.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Market Share, Processing

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2.2 Ion Exchange

4.2.3 Hydrolysis

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Share, Application

4.3.1 Food

4.3.1.3 Infant Formula

4.3.1.2 Confectionary

4.3.1.3 Bakery

4.3.1.4 Snacks

4.3.1.5 Dairy Products

4.3.1.6 Meat Products

4.3.1.7 Others

4.3.2 Beverages

4.3.3 Dietary Supplements

4.3.4 Others

5. Country Market Share

5.1 Africa

5.1.1 South Africa

5.1.2 Egypt

5.1.3 Nigeria

5.1.4 Others

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

6.3 Investment and Development Prospects

6.3.1 Investment in past five years

6.3.2 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Price Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

6.4.2 Factors Influencing Prices

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

7.2 Arla Foods

7.3 Carbery Group

7.4 Champignon-Hofmeister Group

7.5 DMK group

7.6 FriesiandCampina Ingredients

7.7 Glanbia Plc

7.8 Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

7.9 Lactalis Ingredients

7.10 Land O’Lakes Inc

7.11 Leprino Foods Co

7.12 Milk Specialties Global

7.13 Meggle Group

7.14 Saputo Ingredients

7.15 Fonterra Co-operative Group

7.16 Volac

