Africa wins big at the 2023 Global Responsible Tourism Awards

Africa has made a significant impact at the 2023 Global Responsible Tourism Awards, securing wins in five out of eight categories. This achievement highlights the continent’s growing influence and commitment to sustainable travel practices.

Harold Goodwin, Managing Director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership, revealed the

winners, spotlighting the achievements of Lemala, Ngwenya Glass, Uthando, Weeva, and

Wildlife Act from the continent.

“We set very specific award categories and always ask for hard evidence of why that applicant feels they deserve to win,” explains Goodwin. “We also make sure that judging is done by people who have a strong knowledge of sustainability in that area. We believe this process shines a light on really exceptional examples of responsible tourism around the world.”

The awards drew a competitive field of gold finalists from regions including Africa, India, and Latin America, all of whom had previously triumphed in the Regional World Responsible

Tourism Awards. The African organizations recognized in the 2023 awards are:

● Lemala – Best for Tackling Plastic Waste – Tanzania

● Ngwenya Glass – Best for Local Sourcing Craft and Food – Eswatini

● Rede Batuc – Best for Diversity and Inclusion – Brazil

● RT Mission Kerala, Best for Local Sourcing Craft and Food – India

● Soar Excursions, Best for Meaningful Connections – India

● Uthando – Best for Meaningful Connections – South Africa

● Weeva – Best for Addressing Climate Change – Global, out of Africa

● Wildlife Act – Best for Nature-Based Tourism – South Africa

“Congratulations to all the winners on their well-deserved success. Your relentless passion and commitment to driving sustainability in tourism is truly inspiring,” says Megan De Jager,Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing.

“Considering the rigorous judging criteria, we are especially excited to acknowledge and

celebrate our regional finalists, who secured first place in five out of the eight categories.”

“The WTM World Responsible Tourism Awards not only showcase the best of the best in

responsible tourism, but sets the compass for our global industry in creating sustainable travel and holiday experiences,” De Jager adds.

In light of these achievements, Africa Travel Week is now inviting applications for the WTM

Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2024, seeking to build on the continent’s strong

performance and leadership in responsible tourism.

“As we turn the corner to the new year, we’re calling all sustainability champions and

changemakers to help carry the flame for responsible tourism and represent Africa on the global stage,” she concludes.