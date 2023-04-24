Africa Youth Scrabble Championship Trophy Tour Begins In May

The Trophy Tour of the maiden Africa Youth Scrabble Championship (AYSC) is set to commence in the month of May this year.

According to the latest information on the Youth tournament, the Trophy Tour will be the first of any scrabble event on the continent.

Some selected countries will have the privilege of receiving the trophy ahead of the August date of the tournament.

Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Liberia and host Nigeria will receive the magnificent trophy while on it’s maiden tour of Africa.

School children and other enthusiasts will have an exciting opportunity of taking pictures with the Winifred Awosika Cup which was made by a reputable maker Swatkins.

The Trophy is nickel plated and made to last for years.

Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA) President Adekoyejo Adegbesan while revealing the purpose of the tour said, ” this is a fresh strategy at creating a real feel and inspiration to many African children and young adults. The AYSC Trophy Tour is also meant to activate the interest and spread awareness at the grassroots of the prospects and possibilities they can achieve as scrabble players.”

The Trophy Tour is one of the significant activities planned by the PANASA at making the AYSC a household name on the continent.

Registered participants will feature in the U-15 and U-19 levels where cash prizes and laptops will be won.

Meanwhile, the Main Organising Committee (MOC) has also secured free accommodation for the participants.

Botswana became the first country to complete it’s registration process ahead of the tournament.

The tournament will run alongside the President’s Cup from August 24-28 in Lagos.