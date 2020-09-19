Africaid WhizzKids United, an NGO working to provide health, education, and empowerment services has expanded, refurbished, and inaugurated a community library at Jisonayili in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The expansion of the library facility is to serve as an alternative learning centre for pupils and students after school.

A clinic attached to the library has also been refurbished to provide sexual health education needs to especially the youth in the area.

Works on the library, established in 1998, involved expanding the building, reroofing, changing doors and windows, fixing tiles to the floors, and making the building accessible to the people with disability, while the clinic involved the creation of a conference room and additional consulting room.

The refurbishment of the facilities is to provide health, education, and empowerment services to the youth at Jisonayili and its surroundings.

The NGO received support from organisations and individuals abroad including Mr Kasper Schmeichel, the Goalkeeper of Leicester City Football Club in the English Premier League.

Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, who spoke during the inauguration of the facilities at Jisonayili, emphasised the need for members of the community to patronise the library to derive the benefits it offered.

Professor Al-Hassan told members of the community that “This facility will bring us jobs, it will promote research, knowledge acquisition, education, and we can use it for the development of our community.”

He called on the youth to acquire knowledge and skills to remain relevant in the fast-changing world.

Mrs Mariam Iddrisu, Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, whose address was read for her, assured members of the community of her support to make the library a standard one in the region to serve the people.

Mr Aaron Kuwornu, the Northern Regional Librarian, applauded the donors for their support to refurbish the library, saying it complemented the government’s efforts at establishing a library at every community in the country.

Mr Kuwornu called for support from the citizenry to grow and sustain the library by stocking it with current books to support the education of children.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroun, a former Northern Regional Director of Education, called on parents to raise their children to be disciplined for the benefit of society.

Malgu Naa Marcus, Director of Africaid WhizzKids United expressed the hope that the refurbished library and the clinic would greatly improve the education and health needs of young people in the community to enable them to realise their full potential.