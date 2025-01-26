African Activists Rally Against Nuclear Energy in Ghana

A series of discussions on the dangers of nuclear energy in Africa is underway in Ghana, with organizations from across the continent, as well as international groups, gathering in solidarity to oppose nuclear power.

Participants from South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Russia, and other countries have united to expose the risks of nuclear energy and to emphasize the need for Africa to invest in renewable alternatives.

The event comes at a time when Ghana has been actively considering nuclear energy, particularly following a 2015 memorandum of understanding with Russian nuclear giant Rosatom and more recent proposals to build small nuclear reactors in the country. During the event, Ghana’s experience with nuclear energy talks has been shared with others from around the world, including Germany, South Africa, and Zambia, focusing on the importance of access to information, the involvement of local communities, and the strength of international networks in tackling this pressing issue.

Activists and environmental leaders attending the event expressed their strong opposition to nuclear energy, citing numerous concerns ranging from health risks to environmental damage. Several shared their experiences and knowledge, underlining the urgency of moving away from nuclear energy in favor of renewable energy sources, which they argue are safer and more sustainable.

Alberta Kpeleku, Solomon Appiah, and Bethel Okyere Baffour from 360 Human Rights, emphasized the environmental dangers posed by nuclear power, particularly in relation to radioactive waste and the risks of nuclear accidents. They also highlighted the serious health risks, including cancer and genetic damage, linked to radiation exposure. The group called for greater investment in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal, suggesting that these alternatives are far more viable for Africa’s energy needs.

Chibeze Ezekiel, a Goldman Prize recipient from SYND Ghana, echoed similar sentiments, stating that nuclear energy comes with significant challenges, especially in waste management, and that Ghana lacks the infrastructure to effectively manage these risks. He stressed the importance of focusing on the country’s abundant renewable energy resources instead.

Phyllis Omido, a Goldman Prize laureate from Kenya, who has long been involved in anti-nuclear activism, added her voice to the growing movement against nuclear energy. She argued that nuclear power would ultimately result in “energy slavery” for African nations, whereas renewable energy offers true freedom and sustainability for both people and the planet.

Makoma Lekalakala from Earthlife Africa emphasized that Africa’s renewable energy resources are key to mitigating climate change. She warned that nuclear energy is too carbon-intensive to be part of any meaningful transition to low-carbon development, adding that Africa’s biodiversity must be safeguarded by focusing on renewable solutions rather than radioactive options.

Francesca de Gasparis from SAFCEI reinforced the argument that nuclear power is an outdated and unsafe option for Africa. She noted that renewable energy sources are far more cost-effective and safer than nuclear power, urging African governments to abandon plans for nuclear development.

Vladimir Slivyak, a Russian environmentalist, spoke about the increasing risks of nuclear energy in today’s world, where climate change and political instability make nuclear power more dangerous than ever. He pointed out the vulnerability of nuclear plants to both natural disasters and military attacks, stressing that renewable energy is a far safer and cheaper option for Africa.

Chansa Memory Kaluba, a young activist from Zambia, expressed solidarity with Ghana’s anti-nuclear movement. He pointed to local leaders and activists in Zambia who have already spoken out against nuclear energy, adding that the entire continent must prioritize environmentally friendly energy solutions that benefit the people and the planet.

The week-long discussions in Ghana have brought together a coalition of activists and experts determined to push for a clean energy future for Africa. Their collective message is clear: Africa’s energy needs can be met through renewable resources, and nuclear energy is an outdated, risky option that should be rejected in favor of a greener, safer, and more sustainable path forward.