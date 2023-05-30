African Airlines Association and partners empower young people

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and Collins Aerospace, has organised a one-day youth event as part of Corporate Social Responsibility activities aimed at empowering and motivating the next generation of aviators.

The event sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines and Collins Aerospace was held at Ethiopian Aviation University.

A statement issued in Accra as part of the 11th Aviation Stakeholders Convention said 130 high school students from 10 schools in Ethiopia benefited from the initiative, which was aimed at supporting youth development in aviation.

The three-day event was on the theme: “Changing the African Aviation Narrative.”

The Convention was to convene stakeholders to dialogue and deliberate on subject matters to pave the way for the air transport industry’s development and change the narrative of African Aviation.

It is also aimed at establishing lasting interactions and partnerships among aviation players and airlines in the aviation value chain for win-win relationships that will benefit African aviation.

The Convention was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia under the patronage of the Government of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

The statement said 31 African airlines attended the conference, out of which 14 were represented at the CEO level and overall, the event was attended by 455 participants from 42 countries.

A total of 21 aviation-related companies showcased their products and solutions through an exhibition at the Convention.