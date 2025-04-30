African Airlines Report Modest Passenger Growth Amid Lagging Efficiency

African airlines recorded a 3.3% year-on-year increase in passenger demand for March 2025, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

While this growth reflects a gradual recovery in air travel, the region’s load factor a measure of seat occupancy remained 10.6 percentage points below the global average, highlighting persistent challenges in balancing capacity with demand.

Globally, passenger demand rose 3.3%, with capacity expanding 5.3%, leading to a load factor decline of 1.6 percentage points to 80.7%. Africa’s load factor stood at 70.1%, the lowest among regions, despite a 3.5% increase in capacity. IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted that while air travel demand continues to grow, challenges such as infrastructure constraints and supply chain inefficiencies “remain urgent” for the industry.

Regional Disparities



Asia-Pacific airlines led global growth with a 6.3% demand increase, driven by a 9.9% surge in international travel. European carriers saw a 4.4% rise, while North America reported a 1.1% decline, marking its second consecutive monthly contraction. The Middle East faced a 0.7% drop, attributed partly to shifting travel patterns during Ramadan. Latin America posted a 6.2% demand increase, though capacity growth outpaced usage, reducing load factors.

Domestic markets showed mixed results. Brazil and India saw robust growth of 8.9% and 11.0%, respectively, while the U.S. and Australia reported declines of 1.7% and 1.2%. Global domestic load factors fell 1.3 points to 82.0%, with the U.S. recording an 80.3% occupancy rate, down 4.8 points year-on-year.

Capacity Challenge



Africa’s international passenger demand grew 3.3%, slightly below its domestic uptick of 4.1%. However, the region’s load factor of 70.1% underscores ongoing struggles to align seat supply with passenger numbers. Analysts suggest overcapacity on certain routes and competitive pricing pressures may contribute to the gap, though IATA’s report did not specify causes.

The data highlights a fragmented recovery in air travel, with Africa’s progress tempered by structural inefficiencies. While global passenger volumes have normalized post-pandemic, African carriers face unique hurdles, including limited airport infrastructure and geopolitical uncertainties affecting route profitability.

As the industry navigates evolving trade policies and economic headwinds, African airlines may need to prioritize route optimization and partnerships to improve load factors. The region’s ability to address these challenges will be critical to narrowing the efficiency gap and capitalizing on rising travel demand in key markets such as intra-Africa routes and emerging international corridors.