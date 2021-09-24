African-American installed Safohen at Moree

Pastor Michael Laws, Senior Pastor and Servant of Congregation Beit Ephraim in Detroit, USA, has been enstooled Safohen of Nkum Asafo Company of Moree.

His stool name is Nana Kwesi Bentum I.

The ceremony brought the three Asafo Companies in Moree together as a sign of approval and they joyfully carried Nana Bentum through the principal streets of the town and later performed traditional rites to signifying installation.

The traditional role of the Asafo companies is in the defence of the State.

Nana Bentum in his acceptance speech during the ceremony, said he was overwhelmed by the ecstasy, deep spirituality, and joy that accompanied the process.

He said he would do all he could to set an example for the rest of the global African family to consider returning to mother Africa.

He promised to help the Moree community thrive and become a model community in Ghana and beyond.

“I am so honored by the show of love towards me. I have never had that experience in my entire life, I am very grateful”, he stated.

Nana Bentum promised to learn the tradition, culture, and customs of the people and asked them to support him to effectively perform his duties.

Supi Kojo Atta, the leader of the Nkum Asafo Company who supervised the swearing-in ceremony thanked the Chiefs and people of Moree for their show of love and support and charged the youth in particular, to be law abiding and disciplined in all their endeavors.

Supi Kweku Annan of the Bentsir Asafo Company also assured the new Safohen, that the entire Moree Community had embraced him wholeheartedly.

He further admonished Naba Bentum to consider coming home regularly to perform his duties as Safohen.

Mr Ibrahim Muntari, Operations Director of Obokese Foundation, thanked Sankofa Vision Alliance and Roots to Glory Tours for bringing the group to Ghana.

Nana Obokese Ampah , the Board Chairman of Obokese Foundation as well as the Chiefs and people of Moree, all played a key role in facilitating the process l.

In 2019, the President, Nana Akuffo Addo rolled out a red carpet, inviting all children of African descent to consider coming home to Ghana and Africa to commemorate the African Spirit and Resilience after 400 years of the Trans -Atlantic slave trade.

Sankofa Vision Alliance, a non-profit Pan African enterprise in the USA and Ghana, in collaboration with the Obokese Foundation, had led the crusade to encourage Africans in the Diaspora to return to Ghana as Queens and Kings.