African Basketball Festival To Be Held At Trust Sports Emporium

The Bukom Boxing Arena inside the Trust Sports Emporium will be the action spot from December 15 to 18, 2023 when the African Basketball Festival takes place.

According to organizer Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, it will be a night of sports, fashion and music as other exciting programmes are going to entertain fans at the venue.

He noted that there will be the introduction of E Sports for lovers of electronic sports.

There will be a special Basketball match between Accra Technical University (ATU) and the University of Ghana (UG) which has already generated a lot of tension and anxiety among students and Basketball fans.

Coaches Erico of ATU and UG are sure of producing a beautiful game for lovers of the game.

The festival begins at the Ga Mashie Hall with a red carpet programme with the Ga Mantse Nii Teiko Tsuru II opening the show, then eight countries will be in Basketball action on Saturday, December 16, 2023, while the climax is on Sunday, December 17, 2023 with the exotic fashion presentation and classic entertainment.

The festival will witness captivating 5×5 basketball tournaments, exhilarating slam dunk contests, and nail-biting 3-Point Shooting challenges involving teams and fans alike.

With a blend of professional athletes and local heroes on the court, the basketball action is certainly going to keep spectators on their feet.

The music stage will showcase a diverse lineup, spanning various genres to cater from; Hip-hop, Hiplife, or Afrobeat and more.

Tickets to the programme can be obtained by dialing *713*33*80#.

The event is brought up by RITE Sports in partnership with Beyond The Return Office and Ghana Basketball Festival.