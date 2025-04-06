African Business Leader Calls for Diaspora Support at U.S. Festival

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Elsie Appau Klu issued a compelling appeal to Black Americans during the Black History Festival 2025, urging concerted support for African-made products to strengthen the continent’s economic sovereignty.

The founder of Accra-based Ezel Fashion spoke during the two-day gathering that drew over 5,000 attendees to explore pan-African trade opportunities.

“Global competitiveness demands we prioritize our own industries,” Klu told attendees at the Georgia International Convention Center. Her warning carried particular weight as Africa’s textile and apparel sector faces growing competition from Asian markets, with the continent importing $23 billion in clothing annually despite its cotton production capacity.

The festival’s trade-focused programming highlighted practical pathways for collaboration, featuring 120 African and diaspora-owned exhibitors across agriculture, manufacturing, and creative industries. Klu’s participation came as intra-African trade languishes at just 17% of total commerce, compared to 59% in Asia and 68% in Europe, according to Afreximbank data.

Klu framed her argument around sobering realities: Africa processes less than 1% of its cocoa production and accounts for under 3% of global manufacturing output. “Economic extinction looms if we keep exporting raw materials,” she cautioned, pointing to Ghana’s struggles with illegal gold smuggling and undervalued commodity exports.

Her message resonated with festival attendees like Marcus Johnson, a Detroit-based investor exploring African ventures. “The diaspora possesses $1.6 trillion in spending power,” Johnson noted. “Redirecting even 5% of that to African businesses could be transformative.”

The entrepreneur championed the Buy Africa, Build Africa (BABA) initiative, which has gained traction among diaspora organizations. Recent U.S. Census data shows African immigrant households have a median income 30% above the national average, representing significant purchasing power.

Klu’s own brand exemplifies the potential—Ezel Fashion’s integration of traditional Ghanaian textiles with contemporary designs has seen 200% growth since 2022. “This isn’t charity,” she stressed. “It’s about recognizing quality and creating mutual prosperity.”

The call to action comes as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implements mechanisms to ease export processes for small businesses. With proper diaspora engagement, analysts suggest Africa could replicate aspects of India’s success in leveraging its overseas community for domestic investment—a model that has delivered $100 billion annual remittances.

As the festival concluded with awards honoring diaspora business leaders, the challenge remained: converting cultural pride into concrete economic partnerships. For African entrepreneurs like Klu, the path forward requires both continental policy reforms and deliberate choices by consumers thousands of miles away.