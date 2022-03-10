African campaigners launch campaign to promote women’s land rights

African campaigners on Tuesday launched a campaign dubbed “Stand for Her Land” to promote land tenure among women in the continent and achieve the sustainability agenda.

During the campaign’s launch in the Kenyan capital Nairobi which coincided with International Women’s day, advocates called for bold investments to secure women’s land rights, chart the pathway for a more climate-resilient and sustainable future.

Esther Mwaura-Muiru, global advocacy director for Stand for Her Land, said that through collective action and advocacy, “Stand for Her Land” is bridging the gap between government commitments and the reality on the ground.

“When women do not own the land they live and work on, they become trapped in patriarchal systems that reinforce gender inequalities and restrict their social, economic, and political progress,” said Mwaura-Muiru.

She urged governments to mainstream women’s land rights in development plans adding that women and indigenous communities should be involved in the global development agendas such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mwaura-Muiru noted that whereas most biodiversity globally is sustained by indigenous communities, it was unfortunate that less than one percent of indigenous land was in the hands of indigenous people.

Wycliffe Kombo, chief for Butsotso north in western Kenyan county of Kakamega said that many women still suffer as they do not have rights over the land that they live in.

Kombo who is a male champion advocating for land rights for women noted that women suffer from gender-based violence, threats, eviction and retrogressive cultural practices.

He however said that in the recent past a few women have started acquiring title deeds on their names while others also sit in the county land boards.

Kombo urged women to stand up and fight for their rights as the law in Kenya allows both genders to own land.

Frances Birungi, executive director of Uganda Community Based Association for Women and Children’s Welfare (UCOBAC) said that the law on women’s land rights is favorable but there is no tangible transformation on the ground as patriarchy still rules.

Birungi said that institutions have been decentralized but they lack the capacity to attend to women’s concerns regarding land ownership even as she urged women groups to team up and fight for the rights of women in rural areas who do not have information on their right to land.

The campaigners urged national governments to develop policies to protect women’s land rights in line with African Union (AU) guidelines.

They also appealed to leaders at the grassroots to implement existing laws that protect women’s land rights and enable women to lead at all levels. Enditem