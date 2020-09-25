Green advocates drawn from the sub-Saharan African region on Friday renewed call for robust action on the climate crisis in order to hasten post-pandemic recovery in the continent.

The campaigners who participated in marches to mark the Global Day of Climate Action, said that uncontrolled greenhouse gas emission had worsened poverty and natural disasters in a continent reeling from negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just this year, millions of people across the continent have had to abandon their homes due to floods and it is also anticipated that 2020 will be one of the hottest years on record,” Landry Ninteretse, Africa Team leader for international green lobby, 350.org, said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said that climate change was accelerating ecosystems degradation in Africa while undermining efforts to contain poverty, hunger, inequality, conflicts and pandemics.

Ninteretse said that African burgeoning youthful population has stepped up the plate to drive the continent’s green agenda amid disruptions created by COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are demanding a new normal that puts the well-being of people and climate action first, building a socially and environmentally just, zero-carbon future,” said Ninteretse.

Thousands of African green campaigners participated in the Global Day of Climate Action to raise awareness on climate emergency and COVID-19 pandemic that had put the continent’s future in peril.

Andre Moliro, climate justice campaigner from Democratic Republic of Congo said that a shift from fossil fuels is key to realize a green, prosperous and resilient future for African communities.

“We call on our African leaders to accelerate plans for making Africa free of oil, coal and gas,” said Moliro.