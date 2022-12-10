African, Caribbean and Pacific countries vow to eradicate poverty, counter climate change

The 10th Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Heads of State and Government was held Friday in Luanda, Angola’s capital, with a joint declaration issued after the summit, which pledges effort to eradicate poverty and tackle climate change.

According to the Luanda Declaration, the countries in three continents emphasized poverty eradication as the group’s main challenge and necessary condition for sustainable development while recognizing that agricultural production “plays a crucial role in improving the lives of people in the poorest regions.”

Regarding climate change as the countries’ “existential threat to livelihoods, well-being, and security,” the declaration calls for more technical and financial support, including capacity building and technology transfer.

The declaration also welcomes the second part of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The OACPS, which the Angolan President Joao Lourenco will now lead for the next three years, comprises African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries, whose main objective is to promote sustainable development and the progressive integration of its members into the global economy.

During this summit, the organization also accepted the Maldives as a full member and “regretted” South Africa’s decision to withdraw. Enditem