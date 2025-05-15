African Central Banks Push to Cut Remittance Costs in Digital Finance Overhaul

Central bankers across sub-Saharan Africa are intensifying efforts to slash remittance fees and modernize cross-border payments, aiming to boost household incomes and deepen regional economic ties.

The push comes as outdated financial infrastructure continues to burden millions who rely on money transfers from abroad.

At a high-level forum in Accra co-hosted by the Bank of Ghana and the IMF’s African Department, policymakers highlighted how high transaction costs and slow processing times undermine the region’s growth potential. Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama emphasized the urgency of reform, noting that remittances account for over 10% of GDP in several African nations yet remain among the world’s most expensive to send.

“Families lose too much to inefficient systems,” Asiama told delegates from central banks, the World Bank, and private financial institutions. “When a nurse in London sends earnings home to Ghana, nearly 8% disappears in fees – double the global target.”

The two-day summit focused on practical solutions, including Ghana’s leadership in the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS). The platform, now linking 15 central banks and over 50 commercial lenders, cuts transaction times from days to minutes while bypassing costly third-party currencies like the US dollar. Rwanda and Ghana are also collaborating on a fintech licensing framework to help digital payment firms expand regionally without navigating redundant approvals.

While technology drives much of the progress, regulators stressed the need for policy innovation. Several nations are testing regulatory sandboxes that allow controlled experimentation with blockchain-based transfers and other emerging solutions. Asiama pointed to Ghana’s pilot of a central bank digital currency as part of this cautious yet proactive approach.

The human impact remained central to discussions. Participants cited World Bank data showing that lowering remittance costs by just 2 percentage points could keep an additional $4 billion annually in recipients’ pockets across sub-Saharan Africa. For context, that sum exceeds the annual health budgets of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo combined.

Challenges persist, including uneven digital literacy and concerns about money laundering risks. But with mobile money adoption surging – active accounts in Ghana alone jumped 25% last year – the foundations for transformation appear stronger than ever. As the Accra meetings concluded, delegates agreed to prioritize three areas: harmonizing payment regulations, expanding PAPSS membership, and developing shared anti-fraud technologies.

The outcomes arrive as global remittances to sub-Saharan Africa rebound toward pre-pandemic levels, projected to reach $54 billion this year. How much of that money actually reaches intended recipients may now depend on the speed and scope of these reforms. Past initiatives have often stalled between announcement and implementation, making the coming months a critical test of whether rhetoric can become reality for the continent’s financially excluded millions.