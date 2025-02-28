African Cinema Shines Under the Stars at 9th Annual Classics in the Park Festival

Film enthusiasts gathered under the night sky this weekend for the Africa Film Society’s Classics in the Park, a free open-air festival celebrating the continent’s cinematic legacy while spotlighting its evolving storytelling future.

Now in its ninth year, the two-day event, held March 8–9, 2025, drew crowds to Accra’s Independence Park with a mix of iconic classics and bold new short films from emerging African creators.

Founded in 2016 by acclaimed director Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple, The Burial of Kojo), the festival has become a cornerstone of Africa’s cultural calendar. This year’s lineup paid homage to groundbreaking works like the 1978 reggae cult classic Rockers and Senegalese auteur Djibril Diop Mambéty’s avant-garde 1973 masterpiece Touki Bouki. Alongside these pillars of African cinema, the festival showcased an hour-long selection of contemporary short films nightly, curated from over 50 submissions across Africa and the diaspora.

“These films remind us that our stories are timeless, but our storytellers are always pushing forward,” said Bazawule, who emphasized the festival’s role in bridging generations. The shorts, chosen for their thematic daring and technical innovation, spanned genres and styles—from documentaries tracing environmental crises in vanishing water bodies to surreal narratives blending myth and modernity. Animated tales pulsating with Afrobeat soundtracks and biting satires dissecting societal norms stood alongside stark black-and-white folktales reimagined for the digital age.

Programming coordinators noted the rising quality of submissions, which has prompted plans to extend screenings beyond the park to the Africa Film Society’s new dedicated space later this year. “The depth of talent compelled us,” said one curator. “These films aren’t just stories—they’re conversations about identity, ecology, and memory.”

Attendees lounged on blankets and folding chairs, many expressing gratitude for the rare chance to experience seminal works like Touki Bouki, a searing critique of postcolonial disillusionment rarely screened in public venues. “Seeing these films outdoors, surrounded by community—it’s electric,” said film student Ama Mensah, 22. “They’re not relics. They’re alive here.”

Beyond nostalgia, the festival underscored Africa’s growing influence in global cinema. Recent Oscar wins and streaming deals have amplified interest in the continent’s narratives, yet challenges like funding gaps and distribution barriers persist. Initiatives like Classics in the Park aim to democratize access while nurturing new voices.

As the credits rolled on Sunday night, Bazawule reflected on the festival’s decade-long journey: “Cinema is our shared language. When we gather like this, under the same sky, we’re not just watching films—we’re remembering who we are, and imagining who we might become.”

With plans already underway for the 10th anniversary edition, organizers vow to keep the festival free, ensuring African stories remain a gift to the people, not a commodity. For many, that ethos is the real showstopper.